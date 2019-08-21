Volunteers sought for ReNew The New event in Radford to clean litter from the New River

RADFORD – The community, along with students and faculty of Radford University, Earth Day Network, American Rivers National River Cleanup and Virginia Tech students, are banding together to remove trash from the New River along the banks of Bisset Park in Radford.

The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“New River Adventure and its partners are dedicated to protecting the New River because a healthy community starts with a healthy river,” said Kayla East, Operations Manager of New River Adventure.

“Clean and healthy rivers provide everything from clean drinking water to recreation opportunities to fish and wildlife habitat.”

“New River Adventure, along with all of the sponsors organizing ReNew The New-Radford, are committed to keeping the New River clean so we can protect and restore it for us and future generations,” East added. “Participating in a river clean-up is one way that citizens and students can do their part for the river we all love.”

“Rivers connect us to each other, to nature, and to future generations. It is wonderful to see so many people in Radford, Virginia, and across the country taking action to protect and restore their rivers and clean water,” said Bob Irvin, President of American Rivers. “We applaud the work of ReNew The New-Radford and their partners/sponsors for the work they do on behalf of the river and the community by organizing this annual event for their region.”

ReNew The New-Radford volunteers will meet at Shelter 3 in Bisset Park for volunteer registration and safety instructions starting at 8 a.m. Organizers anticipate being done by noon to enjoy a free lunch provided by Benny’s Pizza. Live music by Barren Minds and Jared Stout is scheduled for the afternoo,n along with adult beverages from event beer/cider sponsors Parkway Brewing, Lost Rhino Brewing and Crispin Cider. Food for the afternoon will be sold by Benny’s Pizza and Thai This Food Truck.

The first 100 volunteers to sign up will receive a 2019 ReNew The New t-shirt.

To register and volunteer visit this link: http://renewthenew.org/renew-radford/

Contact newriveradventure@gmail.com with any questions.

“Thank you for doing your part to make our environment a better place to live, work and play,” state organisers.

New River Adventure provides kayak and tube rentals to float the historic New River in Radford, VA from the Claytor Lake dam to Bisset Park. More information and reservations for your group at www.newriveradventure.org or contact us by phone at 540-838-9669.