Radford Rotary Club installs new officers, honors members

RADFORD – Belinda Blodgett, the new president of the Radford Noon Rotary Club says she is pleased to be part of an organization that does so much for the community.

Blodgett was recently installed as president of the club.

“I am honored to be part of an organization that puts our community first,” Blodgett said Tuesday. “We assist with local scholarships in furthering education, provide program assistance to feed our children, and have developed a literacy volunteer program. Rotary has a worldwide goal to help eradicate polio, provide clean water, education, and food to those in need. Without a doubt, this is such a rewarding experience that I hope all would like to be a part of.”

Other members honored at the meeting include:

Dr. Richard and Kathleen Harshberger each received a certificate for three years perfect attendance.

John Cox – past President and Board member

Jeff Martin- Treasurer for second year

Alicia Glynn – Secretary for second year

Linda Gardiner- Sergeant at Arms

Rotary International is a global network of community volunteers united worldwide to provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world. The Radford Noon Rotary Club is part of Rotary International District 7570 which covers Western Virginia and Northeastern Tennessee with nearly 4,200 members and 81 clubs.

Membership into Rotary is by invitation. The Radford Noon Rotary Club meets at Best Western in Radford from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday. “If you are interested in learning more about our club, come be our lunch guest,” states a message on the club’s Facebook.

-Heather Bell