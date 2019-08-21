City seeks architectural proposal for fire station

RADFORD – The City of Radford is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Professional Architectural and Engineering Services for the renovation of its fire station.

Proposals are sought from “highly qualified firms interested in providing an evaluation, design, bid, and build of the current Fire Station on Wadsworth Street and proposal for a possible additional Auxiliary Fire Station,” according to an announcement by the City of Radford.

Services will include, but are not limited to: the evaluation of the current fire station to determine if renovations are needed or if the creation of an additional fire station is warranted.

“Upon evaluation, the City request’s the selected firm to provide design, bid, build services for the selected option,” the announcement reads.

Interested firms may obtain a copy of the Request for Proposals and Information Package by accessing the City of Radford’s web page at www.radfordva.gov. One original and five copies of the proposal for this work must be submitted to the City Manager’s Office, 10 Robertson Street, Radford, Virginia 24141, no later than 3 p.m.on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

– Heather Bell