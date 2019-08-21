Radford University move-in begins tomorrow

Radford University President Dr. Brian Hemphill helps students move in to their dormatories in this file photo. RU will begin on-campus move-in on Thursday, Aug. 22. On that day, new students assigned to Muse Hall will move-in beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m. For more information, schedules, room assignments and pre-arrival checklists, visit www.radford.edu/content/incoming/home/housing/move-in.html