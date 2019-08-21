  • Top Stories

    Radford University move-in begins tomorrow

    By on August 20, 2019
    Photo courtesy of Radford University

    Radford University President Dr. Brian Hemphill helps students move in to their dormatories in this file photo. RU will begin on-campus move-in on Thursday, Aug. 22. On that day, new students assigned to Muse Hall will move-in beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m. For more information, schedules, room assignments and pre-arrival checklists, visit www.radford.edu/content/incoming/home/housing/move-in.html

