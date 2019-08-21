Radford University move-in begins tomorrow

Radford University President Dr. Brian Hemphill helps students move in to their dormatories in this file photo. RU will begin on-campus move-in on Thursday, Aug. 22. On that day, new students assigned to Muse Hall will move-in beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m. For more information, schedules, room assignments and pre-arrival checklists, visit www.radford.edu/content/incoming/home/housing/move-in.html
more recommended stories
-
Oliver, Thomas Sidney (Tommy)
Thomas Sidney (Tommy) Oliver, 74, of.
-
2019 Radford High Hall of Fame class to be recognized
RADFORD – The Radford High School.
-
Volunteers sought for ReNew The New event in Radford to clean litter from the New River
RADFORD – The community, along with.
-
Radford Rotary Club installs new officers, honors members
RADFORD – Belinda Blodgett, the new.
-
City seeks architectural proposal for fire station
RADFORD – The City of Radford.
-
Local leaders, institutions and businesses describe how they are addressing global environmental challenges
The Sierra Club will host a.
- Back to School
-
Radford Pilgrimage for Racial Justice will commemorate forced migration of enslaved Africans on Sunday
RADFORD—For 50 years, from 1810 to.
-
The Shelter on Downey Street offers hope, happiness and health to young people in need
Heather Bell RADFORD – After the.
-
Pulaski and Radford receive American Evolution Finale Grant
The city and county will be.