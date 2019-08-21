2019 Radford High Hall of Fame class to be recognized

RADFORD – The Radford High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Saturday, August 31 at 1 p.m. in the school auditorium.

This year’s Hall of Fame Class includes four individuals ranging from the Class of 1933 to the Class of 1994. This includes Cathy (Richardson) Underwood (Class of 1994), Jimmy Vaughn (Class of 1985), Eddie Rader (Class of 1967), and Sarah (Hutton) Harmanson (Class of 1933).

(Richardson) Underwood was an outstanding four-year tennis player. She won the state doubles title and finished third in the state singles tournament her senior year. She played basketball and volleyball also and earned all-district and regional also in these sports.

Vaughn led Radford and the New River District in rushing and rushing touchdowns in his senior year. He was a four-year letterman in football. He was a state wrestling champion. He won a district title in track and played three years of baseball, where he earned all-district honors.

Rader was Radford High’s first Mickey Runion Award recipient. The Runion Award is given to a young Radford High School athlete, who showed courage, determination, spirit, and desire during his career. Rader lettered in football and track three years each. He led Radford in tackling both his junior and senior years. After graduation, Rader has become a contributor to the sports programs at Radford High.

(Hutton) Harmanson played three years of basketball. She led Radford to three winning seasons. She was Radford’s first 40-point scorer. She also was Radford’s first double figure scorer.

The 12th Hall of Fame Class will be honored with a dinner on Friday night (August 30) in the school cafeteria. The new inductees will be introduced at halftime of Radford’s first home football game in Bobcat Stadium. On Saturday, the new Hall of Fame Class will meet in the school library at noon for photos.

The public is invited to Saturday afternoon’s event to watch the inductees become the latest members of the Radford High School Hall of Fame.

Following the ceremony, there will be a reception held for the new inductees.

-Submitted by David J. Bisset of the Radford High School Hall of Fame Committee