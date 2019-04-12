RHS Forensics team excels at state competition

RADFORD – Radford High School’s Forensics team has produced a state champion this year, as well as several students who placed in the top five in the state and a team who came in third overall in Virginia.

After the recent VHSL Group Two competition, Sadie Wallace was named state champion in Poetry. Riley Bloomer placed second in original oratory, and Melany Fuentes came in second in extemporaneous speaking. Two students placed third in the state: Caroline Bryant for humorous interpretation and Sydney Schepisi for storytelling. Isabella Walsh came in fourth place in Prose.

The team as a whole was named third place in the state. Team members include: Melany Fuentes, Riley Bloomer, Nick Brown, Sadie Wallace, Savanah Minnick, Isabella Walsh, Sidney Schepisi, Abby Ridpath, Caroline Bryant, Audrey Bucy, Elias Cerventes, Aaron Burnette, Zoe Tapp, Rachel Lambert, Tess Ritchey and Owen Taylor.

“I am so very proud of these students,” said Coach Tina Tapp. “They worked so hard, and it paid off for them.”

Radford High School hosted the Regional and the Super Region competitions at RHS this year. The super Region included several schools competing including Central Wise, Marion, Gate City, Lebanon, Tazewell, Floyd and Fort Chiswell. Central Wise won that competition and Radford was the runner-up.

