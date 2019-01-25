Radford University student arrested for murder

RADFORD – A 21-year old Radford University student has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of another female student, Alexa Cannon of Roanoke.

According to City of Radford Public Information officer Jenni Wilder, the Radford City Police Department responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Clement Street on Thursday at 7:45 a.m. “Upon arrival officers located a deceased female who had multiple stab wounds.”

Police have arrested Luisa I. Cutting, 21, from Jeffersonton, VA. Cutting has been charged with murder in the second degree.

“The victim’s family has been notified and requests privacy during this difficult time of grieving,” Wilder said in a Friday, Jan. 25, press update.

Officials are releasing no further information at this point.

Radford University President Dr. Brian Hemphill released a message to the campus community regarding the incident.

“Without question, this is a difficult day for our campus and our community,” Hemphill wrote. “The days and months to come will also be difficult as we extend our deepest sympathies, as well as our thoughts and prayers, to the family and loved ones of our student, who is not being publicly identified at this time.”

“Radford University is a close-knit community and one in which we take great pride in the many connections and strong relationships we develop as we live, learn and work within our inclusive and supportive community,” he continued. “These qualities are cornerstones of our University.”

Anybody with any information is asked to contact the Radford City Police Department at (540)-731-3624, or email [email protected]