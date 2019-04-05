New River and Radford join forces to create expanded opportunities for current and future students

DUBLIN, Va. – Today, New River Community College, NRCC, and Radford University joined together on NRCC’s Dublin campus to sign a Guaranteed Transfer Partnership Agreement.

NRCC President Patricia B. Huber, Ph.D. and Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. signed the agreement to strengthen the existing partnership between the institutions and assist students and their families with college affordability.

The newly-expanded partnership will ensure that credits earned by NRCC students transfer to Radford University, thereby saving students time and money. Students taking advantage of the Guaranteed Transfer Partnership Agreement will seamlessly transfer from NRCC to Radford University. The agreement stipulates that NRCC graduates will have guaranteed admission to Radford University. The agreement also allows students to fully transfer all NRCC courses that meet degree requirements in a baccalaureate program at Radford University without losing any prior credits earned at NRCC. At Radford University, select academic programs are participating in the initial phase of the guaranteed transfer partnership, with additional programs joining over time.

“This partnership is incredibly important to our institutions as we have a long-standing history of working together as educational and service partners to enhance our local communities and the Commonwealth of Virginia through the lives of our students and their families,” said Hemphill. “This agreement will establish a truly seamless transfer for NRCC students to Radford University and aligns with our shared commitment to accessibility and affordability.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of being a part of this partnership that will ensure continuing education for our students at NRCC,” remarked President Huber. “While NRCC and Radford University have historically had a wonderful relationship, this partnership is different. It ensures that students know from the very beginning what they need to take at both institutions. It focuses on students being engaged and connected with both of us from day one, and that will ultimately lead to their success.”

Guaranteed transfer agreements between community colleges and four-year institutions are becoming increasingly common as students are seeking ways to reduce time to degree completion. In these agreements, admission is guaranteed, but the transfer of all credits is contingent upon meeting certain degree requirements. By accepting students’ full credit for their coursework, Radford University is promoting the accessibility and affordability of higher education.

—- NRCC