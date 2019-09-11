Oliver, Thomas Sidney (Tommy)

Thomas Sidney (Tommy) Oliver, 74, of Blacksburg died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va. on Mar. 31, 1945 to the late Sidney Lee and Dorothy Slusser Oliver. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Freddie Lee Oliver. He owned and operated Oliver’s Garage since 1972. Tommy was also an auto mechanic teacher at Blacksburg High School from 1989 until 2011. Tommy loved spending time with his family, working on cars, fishing, riding around with Debora, and farming especially with his father years ago. He is survived by his wife, Debora Byrd Oliver; daughters and sons-in-law, Janet Alderman, Kimberly and Tim Hall, Carma and Donnie Woods, Jamie and Michael Bland; eight grandchildren, Hunter Woods and wife Allison, Dylan Woods, Spencer Alderman, Tyler Hall, Mason Bland, Madison Alderman, Logan Alderman, and Emilie Hall; sisters and brother-in-law, Martha O. Huffman, Judy and Willis Alls; brother and sister-in-law, Paul Terry and Carol Oliver; sister-in-law, Donna Oliver; numerous nieces and nephews; special son and partner, Jackie McCann and his family; special friends, Jim Irby, Mike Kaylor, Sen Marimuthu; his four legged babies, Toby and Jake. Tommy had many students whom he considered his children. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Loraine Taylor officiating. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive SW, Blacksburg.