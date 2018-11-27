Belle Heth highlights innovative learning at open house

Photos by Sam Wall
The students in Kim Luckett’s 5th grade class at Belle Heth Elementary School studied different Native American tribes as part of the schools Big event that culminated with an open house Nov. 8.  Principal Tara Grant said that the projects focused on combining presentation skills with integrated learning. Pictured are: Olivia Radford, Ronan Peacock, Davery Veal and Jaylin Holtz 

Principal Tara Grant said that innovative, out-of-the-box learning has been one of her main focuses since coming to Belle Heth three years ago.

“Our school has traveled 100 mph on the road to innovation. In the last three years, we have held cardboard creation clubs, created makerspaces in our library, art, STEAM, and classrooms,” she wrote in an email. “We have held Family Maker Nights and promoted the engineering design process.

2_Matthew Whealon’s 3rd grade students focused on building windmills using fake money to buy parts, learning about science as well as working within a budget. Isabella Ellor (left) looks on as her group partner Maddie Deel shows onlookers how it works.

“We revamped our motto, mission, vision, and pledge to promote a growth mindset and the spirit of inventing, creating, and collaboration. We are now practicing presentation skills with our integrated learning.”

Each grade focused on a different project, like industry in Virginia, studying native American Cultures and putting on small plays.

Grant said a major focus was making sure that students were able to give their presentations while making eye contact and engaging with audiences as opposed to just reading from a card.

“It can be hard for kids, especially at this age, to make eye contact and actually be engaged,” she said. “That is the kind of thing employers are looking for these days. Google wants people who can work in a team environment. It’s about more than just being smart.”

3_Darlene Love’s 4th grade students studied different types of industry in Virginia with many groups deciding to focus on the military. Amber Mallory (left) and Lily Brunner prepare to discuss the effect the military has on Virginia as an industry.

Grant said that her goal is to have kids creating things on the own and growing their entrepreneurial spirit.

She said that she can’t take all the credit for the innovative styles of learning like the maker clubs and club Friday’s.

“It has been a team effort and our teachers have really been instrumental in implementing these activities and getting the students involved and excited,’ she said.

 

— Sam Wall

 

