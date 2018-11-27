Belle Heth highlights innovative learning at open house

Principal Tara Grant said that innovative, out-of-the-box learning has been one of her main focuses since coming to Belle Heth three years ago.

“Our school has traveled 100 mph on the road to innovation. In the last three years, we have held cardboard creation clubs, created makerspaces in our library, art, STEAM, and classrooms,” she wrote in an email. “We have held Family Maker Nights and promoted the engineering design process.

“We revamped our motto, mission, vision, and pledge to promote a growth mindset and the spirit of inventing, creating, and collaboration. We are now practicing presentation skills with our integrated learning.”

Each grade focused on a different project, like industry in Virginia, studying native American Cultures and putting on small plays.

Grant said a major focus was making sure that students were able to give their presentations while making eye contact and engaging with audiences as opposed to just reading from a card.

“It can be hard for kids, especially at this age, to make eye contact and actually be engaged,” she said. “That is the kind of thing employers are looking for these days. Google wants people who can work in a team environment. It’s about more than just being smart.”

Grant said that her goal is to have kids creating things on the own and growing their entrepreneurial spirit.

She said that she can’t take all the credit for the innovative styles of learning like the maker clubs and club Friday’s.

“It has been a team effort and our teachers have really been instrumental in implementing these activities and getting the students involved and excited,’ she said.

— Sam Wall