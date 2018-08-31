Warren Endowed scholarship at NRCC August 31, 2018 535 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Last week Dr. Doug Warren was honored by his family with the creation of the Dr. Douglas D. Warren Endowed Scholarship at New River Community College. Warren began teaching when the college was New River Vocational-Technical School and led the transition to New River Community College in 1969. He served as the chief executive officer until the first president of the college was hired. At NRCC, he served as the chair of the division of engineering technologies, dean of academic and student services, and dean of financial and administrative services. Warren spent his 35-year professional career at New River and retired in 1996. Warren and his wife, Lydia, are pictured with their family, and NRCC President Pat Huber and NRCC Educational Foundation Executive Director Angie Covey.