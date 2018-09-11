Veterans resource fair Sept. 22

The veterans resource fair, to show support for veterans and their services, past and present, is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22 at Radford’s Grove United Methodist Church (1020 Tyler Ave.). Admission is free.

The event is a special service of the Radford Noon Rotary Club. Military displays, lunch, vendors of various services of importance to veterans and others will be available, including education, meals, employment, health care, military, adult and youth services, retirement, corrections, therapy, family support and much more.

A special video presentation will feature WDBJ7’s award winning anchor Logan Sherill on his recent TV report on military training, and a DVD showing of veterans’ stories by American Legion member Onassis Burress.

Service groups and organizations set for participation include VFW Post 776, American Legion Post 30, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, Virginia Employment Commission, local police and public service agencies, New River Community College, Radford University, Virginia Tech, various potential employers, Radford Arsenal, Veterans Administration Hospital (Salem), VT Adult day services, Augusta Correctional Center (Dept. Of Corrections), Vittles for Vets, Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread and The Wounded Warrior Project.