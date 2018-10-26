Suspect identified in Blacksburg bank robbery

The Blacksburg Police Department has identified the suspect in Wednesday’s bank robbery. Adam Edward Tolley, 35, of Blacksburg is wanted for entering a bank, armed, with intent to commit larceny.

At approximately 4 p.m., the Blacksburg Police Department Responded to the First Citizens Bank in the 1900 block of South Main Street in reference to a Robbery. The suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No weapon was displayed. He then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a gray hoodie and sunglasses at the time of the incident.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The Virginia Tech Police Department and the Christiansburg Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone who may be able to identify the subject is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or anonymously at 540-961-1819 or by email at CIU@blacksburg.gov.