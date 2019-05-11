Severe weather forecast cancels Radford University main commencement ceremony, revises schedule

Heather Bell

RADFORD – With severe storms in the forecast for Saturday, the university has made the decision to cancel its main commencement ceremony, and revise the schedule for its school-based ceremonies.

“Radford University extends congratulations to our graduates and shares excitement with guests visiting campus,” reads a message released by the university. “As the campus and the community prepare to celebrate the Class of 2019, Radford University is revising the Spring 2019 Commencement schedule for Saturday, May 11, due to severe inclement weather. The local weather forecast is calling for strong storms and 100 percent chance of rain on Commencement Saturday.”

The college receptions scheduled for the morning of Saturday, May 11 are cancelled and 11 a.m. Commencement Ceremony to be held outside on Moffett Lawn is cancelled. The Commencement speaker, Randal J. “R.J.” Kirk, will provide remarks at the 11 a.m. ceremony. A link to the 11 a.m. ceremony live stream will be available on the Radford University homepage Saturday morning.

“As we join together to celebrate this special time of year, the Radford family expresses its appreciation to graduates, families, faculty and staff for their collaboration and flexibility due to the severe inclement weather that will impact our local area during Commencement celebrations,” the university message reads. “The scheduling modifications are being made to provide the best possible Commencement experience for all Highlanders, in light of the impending weather.”

Individual college ceremonies will be held as outlined below:

11 a.m. – Davis College of Business and Economics: Dedmon Center

11:30 a.m. – Artis College of Science and Technology: Bondurant Auditorium

1 p.m.- College of Education and Human Development: Dedmon Center

1:30 p.m. – College of Visual and Performing Arts: Bondurant Auditorium

3 p.m. – College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences: Dedmon Center

3:30 p.m. – Waldron College of Health and Human Services: Bondurant Auditorium

For all college ceremonies, doors will open 45 minutes prior to each ceremony.

“Individuals arriving early may not be permitted to enter the building until the preceding ceremony has concluded,” the university message reads. “Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Overflow seating in the Dedmon will not be necessary. However, overflow seating for Bondurant Auditorium will be available in Pridemore Playhouse, located in Porterfield Hall.”