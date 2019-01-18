School board honors all-state football players

RADFORD – The Radford Bobcats had an impressive five players named to the Virginia High School League’s All State first team for the 2018 season, and the school board took some time Tuesday to honor the student athletes for their efforts.

“Our football team really excelled this year,” said Radford City Schools Superintendent Robert Graham. “They turned around from a two and eight season last year to 12 and two and went to the state semi-finals.”

Bobcat Head Coach Matthew Saunders agreed, and had accolades for the caliber of his players.

“We were represented very well,” said Saunders. “These guys are great football players but they’re better people.”

Ethan Hoffman, a senior, was named all-state first team defensive end. Justice Marshall, a junior, was named first team offensive all-purpose player and second team linebacker. Senior Jaylin Taylor was named first team defensive back, while junior Ben Cox was named first team offensive lineman. PJ Prioleau, a senior, was named first team running back and second team all- purpose defensive player.

Tuesday’s school board meeting also included a continuation of budget discussion. The budget process is in its preliminary stages awaiting state revenue figures. Graham said the school board hopes to offer non-teaching employees a three percent raise and teachers a 2.5 percent raise, plus a step salary increase on the teaching salary scale. Teachers with more than 29 years of experience will receive the 2.5 percent raise, but not an additional step increase since the teaching salary scale stops at year 29.

“The salary money is our top budget priority,” said Graham at Tuesday’s meeting.

Graham also announced Tuesday the schools’ attendance percentages are holding well, partly due to the Superintendent’s Challenge he issued at the secondary school level, in which students are rewarded for no absences, late check-ins or early check-outs. Students who qualified were recently treated to a doughnut and bagel social with 120 students at Dalton Intermediate School and Radford High School qualifying for the treat.