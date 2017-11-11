RU names new Dean of Admissions

Radford University has named Mildred Rigney Johnson, M.S. ‘81 to be the next dean of admissions.

In this position, Johnson will be the chief admissions officer who helps provide strategic direction and guidance and in collaboration with campus partners works to fulfill Radford University’s new student enrollment goals.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Johnson to the Radford University family. She brings an extensive wealth of knowledge of admissions, as well as stellar credentials,” said President Brian O. Hemphill. “A proud alumna of Radford University, Ms. Johnson was a leading contributor to growth of nearly 30 percent at Virginia Tech. Here at Radford, Ms. Johnson will advance our goal of becoming an innovative, premier university within the Commonwealth of Virginia and beyond, with a focus on teaching, research and service.”

Johnson currently serves as associate vice provost for Enrollment Management and director of Undergraduate Admissions at Virginia Tech, where she played a key role in growing student enrollment by 7,000 students during her tenure.

Previously, Johnson served in a variety of positions, including senior associate director of Undergraduate Admissions, associate director of Undergraduate Admissions and assistant director of Undergraduate Admissions at Virginia Tech; assistant director of Academic Advising at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro; associate director of Admissions at Longwood University; and associate director of Admissions at Gardner-Webb University.

Johnson earned her M.S. in counseling and student development from Radford University in 1981 and her B.A. in psychology from Averett College.

“I am honored and thrilled to have been selected as Radford’s Dean of Admissions and to return to the Radford family,” Johnson said. “I am looking forward to working with the faculty, students and staff who make this university so special and building upon the solid foundation supporting recruitment efforts.”

“Ms. Johnson is going to be a valuable member of our team in our mission to serve the Radford University family,” said Kitty McCarthy, vice president for Enrollment Management. “I am confident that her passion for Radford combined with her skills and proven success in relationship building, particularly throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia, will serve us well in making more prospective students and their families aware of the tremendous opportunities available at Radford University.”

Johnson will begin her role as Dean of Admissions on Jan. 1, 2018.

— Sherry Wallace