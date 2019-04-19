Rollin’ on the River Food Truck Rodeo set for April 27

RADFORD RADFORD

More than 25 food trucks are scheduled to serve specialty food and treats in Radford’s waterfront Bisset Park from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The event is being sponsored by Thai This Express, Radford University Athletics, Front Porch Recycling, SignWise, New River Adventure and the Radford Visitor’s Center.

The Rollin’ on the River Food Truck Rodeo will take place immediately following the third annual Highlander Half Marathon and 5K. Registration information is available at https://runsignup.com/highlanderhalf_5k. The third annual Highlander Pride Weekend is scheduled for April 25-27 and will include the Red and White Gala, the Highlander Open Golf Tournament and the Highlander Half Marathon and 5K. All proceeds will go towards the Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund.

Other scheduled activities for the day include live music, children’s activities and more. The scheduled line-up for the day is:

8 a.m. Highlander Half Marathon

9:30 a.m. Highlander 5K

11 a.m. Food Truck Rodeo opens

11:30 a.m.– 12:30p.m. Dirt Road Breakdown

12:45 p.m.– 2 p.m. Abigail Belcher

2:15 – 3:45 p.m. Ryan Greer

4 – 6 p.m. Space Monkey

Radford Transit will offer free shuttles from 7 a.m.– 6 p.m. from Radford University’s Lot Z and guests are encouraged to use the shuttles to avoid parking congestion. Lot Z is located adjacent to the RU Dedmon Center athletic facility at 101 University Drive.Situated along the banks of the New River, attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the entire day in Bisset Park. According to Deb Cooney, Radford tourism director, Radford is thrilled to host the full day of family fun which will showcase some of the wonderful culinary and outdoor recreation opportunities in Radford including multiuse trails, fishing, ‘tubing and other river recreation.

Bisset Park is located at 23 Berkley Williams Drive in Radford. Event information is available at VisitRadford.com or you can find the event page on Facebook.