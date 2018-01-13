Radford University to honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. during weeklong event

Radford University continues to honor the lasting legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a weeklong series of special events.

On Jan. 15, students will volunteer throughout the New River Valley during the fourth annual MLK Jr. Day of Service.

Students will be involved with the Bobcat Backpacks program, Feeding America, Beans and Rice After School Program, Radford Animal Shelter, Radford Women’s Resource Center, Radford Clothing Bank, Linus Fleece Program and others. Shifts last from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI), Scholar-Citizen Initiative, Diversity Awareness Programming and McConnell Library.

A highlight from the weeklong events include Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, as the keynote speaker of the MLK Commemorative Program on Jan. 16. The event is free and open to the public.

Other events throughout the week include:

Monday, Jan. 15: 8 a.m. to noon, Volunteers meet at the Bonnie Auditorium to receive T-shirt, sign in and receive orientation: MLK Day of Service. Shift begins at 9 a.m.

Noon to 4 p.m., Volunteers meet at the Bonnie Auditorium to receive T-shirt, sign in and receive orientation: MLK Day of Service. Shift begins at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16: 6:30 p.m., Bondurant Auditorium in Preston Hall, MLK Commemorative Speaker

Wednesday, Jan. 17: 1 p.m., Center for Diversity and Inclusion located in Heth 157, Lunch and discussion about the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Thursday, Jan. 18: 12-2 p.m., Dalton Hall, MLK Open Mic Brunch

Friday, Saturday and Sunday Jan. 19-21: Opportunity to travel with student leaders to Washington, D.C. for the Center of Diversity and Inclusion’s Annual Cultural Excursion.

For more information on how to get involved, visit www.radford.edu.