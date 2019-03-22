Radford University sophomores to hold Halfway There Celebration, April 8

Radford University is gearing up for a month of celebrations that will mark milestones, recognize accomplishments and ignite Highlander pride in sophomore, junior and senior students, the university announced.

During the month of April, the University will host three celebratory events:

Monday, April 8: Halfway There Celebration for sophomores; 4 to 6 p.m.; McConnell Library lawn

Wednesday, April 10: Junior Twilight Celebration: It’s Your Time!; 7 to 9 p.m.; Heth Hall clocks

Thursday, April 18: Senior Signing Day Celebration; 2 to 4:30 p.m.; Russell Hall/Heth Lawn

“Our students are poised for limitless opportunity and future success,” President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. said. “These student-centered celebrations are a special opportunity for us to join together as a Radford family to commemorate all these dedicated Highlanders have achieved thus far and what lies ahead in their personal and professional lives.”

The Halfway There Celebration is a university tradition that celebrates sophomore students as they approach the halfway mark to commencement.

The first celebration was held last April and was a great success. Students will gather on McConnell Lawn for a brief ceremony. They will be given a commemorative coin – used by last year’s sophomore class – to throw in the fountain, marking their continued journey forward at Radford University. Students are then invited to participate in outdoor activities on the Bonnie Plaza, where President Hemphill will award the second-annual Presidential Scholarship to one sophomore student in the amount of $4,000.

The junior and senior celebratory events are new to the university this year.

The Junior Twilight Celebration will be an evening garden party and dessert reception with a DJ mingling and mingling on the lawn around the Heth Hall clocks.

The event will celebrate juniors as they embark on their senior year and encourage them to make the most of their last year as undergraduates. Every junior who attends will receive a unique gift and will have opportunities to participate in a variety of games and enter drawings for several premium prizes.

The Senior Signing Day Celebration will highlight the accomplishments and future endeavors of senior Highlanders. Students will “sign off” on their next journey, explained Senior Signing Day Committee Chair La Shan Lovelace.

“Radford University will share in their next steps, whether it be graduate school, military service, starting a career or living a dream,” Lovelace said.

Every senior who attends and completes the First Destination Survey will receive a special gift.

These celebrations are an opportunity for the campus community to come together to share in each other’s successes, encourage one another forward and demonstrate a strong sense of Highlander Pride.

—Mary Hardbarger, Radford University