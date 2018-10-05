Radford University receives largest donation in its history

Radford University announced a landmark $8 million gift from Sandra C. Davis and William C. Davis as part of a campus-wide event held Wednesday afternoon.

The donation represents the largest gift from an individual in the university’s history. It will endow scholarships to be provided to students studying in Radford University’s College of Business and Economics and the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

In recognition of the donation, the university announced the naming of the Sandra C. Davis and William C. Davis College of Business and Economics.

The business college offers five undergraduate degrees in accounting, finance, economics, management and marketing, and an MBA.

All programs are accredited by AACSB International—The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

Additionally, the Covington Center for Visual and Performing Arts will be home to the newly named Sandra C. Davis and William C. Davis Performance Hall.

The 350-seat performance hall houses two Steinway concert grand pianos and is the Department of Music’s primary performance venue.

The announcement was made during an outdoor ceremony in front of a large gathering of students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of Radford University.

“Radford is on a wonderful course. There is a positive atmosphere here, and it is very contagious,” said Sandy Davis, who spoke of the well-rounded education students receive at the university. “Our ultimate goal is to help provide scholarships for Radford University students.”

“If we can ease some of the economic pressure, we can help young people come to Radford. When they can get started here, they’ll just take off,” Jack Davis said.

The Sandra C. Davis and William C. Davis Endowed Scholarship Fund will provide academic scholarship awards to Davis Scholars of $4,000 per year or $2,000 per semester.

The awards will be exclusively provided to incoming freshman and transfer students studying in Radford University’s Sandra C. Davis and William C. Davis College of Business and Economics and the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Davis Scholars must be enrolled full-time at Radford University, be a Commonwealth of Virginia resident and possess a 3.5 high school GPA or college transfer GPA.

Awards will be renewable and can provide scholarship funding for a total of two full academic years or four semesters. Therefore, the number of new scholarships available each year will be dependent upon the number of scholarship renewals in any given year.

To be eligible for a renewal following the first two full academic years or four semesters, Radford University students with a 3.75 GPA or higher in their college coursework can be extended for additional semesters.

In the first year of implementation, a total of three Davis Scholars will be selected to receive scholarship awards. Once fully implemented, it is anticipated that there will be 80 Davis Scholars each academic year.

“Today, Sandy and Jack’s limitless love and positive passion for Radford University hold a new meaning on our campus and in our community,” Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill said.

“Sandy and Jack’s monumental gift will produce a lifetime of Davis Scholars, who will excel in the classroom, dedicate themselves to their chosen professions and provide their time and talent to the communities in which they live and work.”