Radford University nursing program ranked top five in Virginia

RADFORD – Radford University’s School of Nursing has been named the fifth best program in the state by nursing experts.

“Radford University has been named the number five registered nurse nursing school program out of 64 accredited nursing schools in Virginia by RegisteredNursing.org in it’s 3rd Annual State RN Program Rankings,” said Bryce Hall of RegisteredNursing.org on Thursday.

The organization focuses on pass rates for the end of program license exams in ranking the schools.

“Selecting the best nursing school in Virginia can be difficult, and to make the process easier first look for a school that supports students towards licensure and beyond,” states RegisteredNursing.org. “A great way to measure this is through NCLEX-RN “pass rates.” We have ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Virginia by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN pass rates, meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 64 RN programs in the state.”

The top five programs as ranked by the organization are:Danville Community College, Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing, Southside Virginia Community College – Alberta, Sentara College of Health Sciences, and Radford University.

With a statewide nursing shortage, beginning a career as a registered nurse in the state of Virginia “couldn’t come at a more opportune time,” states the organization. “According to the Virginia Nurses Association, there is a nursing shortage in the state,” states RegisteredNusing.org. “In fact, by the year 2020, one in three Virginians may have to go without the health care needed due to the shortage. With an average salary of roughly $65,340 (according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics), a career in registered nursing that is both rewarding and lucrative can be a reality in Virginia.”

Radford University received a score of 97.49 in the ranking and a description of the program bythe ranking organization describes it as “located in the beautiful namesake town of Radford, just west of Roanoke. The campus boasts a newly constructed building that offers state-of-the art technology, simulation labs, and seasoned faculty. Follow the link to learn more about the Radford University nursing program..”