Radford University honors former board member

Radford University honored the memory of Mary Ann Jennings Hovis ’65 in a ceremony Dec. 8 by dedicating its executive boardroom in honor of the former Board of Visitors member.

Hovis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social science from Radford College in 1965. She served on the BOV from 2002-10, including terms as rector in 2004-05 and 2005-06, serving again from 2015-17.

“It is truly an honor that we have an opportunity to name this the Mary Ann Jennings Hovis ’65 Memorial Board Room, and it will always symbolize her dedication and her passion for her alma mater and all things Radford University,” said Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill.

The boardroom is located on the third floor of the university’s Martin Hall.

BOV member Karyn K. Moran ’88 also spoke of Hovis’ love of students and steadfast advocacy of Radford University, as well as her legendary hospitality. Moran presented a proclamation from Governor Terry McAuliffe honoring Hovis.

Radford University Director of State Government Relations Lisa Ghidotti read before the audience letters from several members of the Virginia General Assembly and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam recognizing Hovis’ contributions throughout her career.

Following the heartfelt comments, President Hemphill, Lawrence, Wade, Karyn K. Moran ‘88 and Hovis’ husband, Bob Hovis, pulled back a curtain to reveal the boardroom’s new name spelled out in brass letters on the red wall.

“All I can say is ‘Thank you,’” Bob Hovis said after the unveiling, followed by a standing ovation from the audience.

At its Sept 15 meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution to honor Hovis, who at the time of her death Aug. 26, was a BOV member.

She also served on the Radford University Foundation Board of Directors, the Radford University National Alumni Association and Capital Campaign Tri-Chair.

Hovis had been recognized by multiple Virginia governors as a technology industry leader, proud citizen, steadfast supporter, alumna, ambassador and member of the Radford University family.

Hovis spent countless hours in support of Radford University, including her participation in Advocacy Day in Richmond and accompanying busloads of students from Northern Virginia to visit Radford University.

— Sherry Wallace