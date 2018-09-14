Radford students commended for Spanish language acumen

Steve Frey

Contributing writer

Several students were recognized for being successful on the Spanish Biliteracy Assessment, which allows them to receive a biliteracy seal on their diplomas. Five students in Carol Andrews’ Spanish 4 class took the rigorous examination last year and all five passed. The five students are Haley Davie, William Mitchell, Joseph Kennedy, Abby Shinn and Gabby Perez. Andrews said, “I am very blessed to have the students that I have. They did a fantastic job.”

Superintendent Rob Graham also presented awards to employees nominated in the Employee Recognition Program. In this program, the community nominates staff members who provide positive, outstanding service to the school community. The employees honored with this award were George Bulson, Bus Driver; Nicole Watson, Kindergarten Teacher; Sandy Lenhart, Special Education Teacher; and Cindy Blankenship, Finance/Office Manager and Deputy Clerk.

Radford News Journal Sports Editor Marty Gordon was recognized for his selection by the school board for the 2018 Virginia Media Hall of Fame. News Journal Editor Sam Wall was also selected for this honor along with Irisha Jones, WSLS-10 television reporter, and Mike Gangloff with the Roanoke Times. In presenting Gordon with the award, Graham said, “Marty has been a great supporter of Radford for a long time and does a lot of our sports. Marty, we appreciate it…thank you.”

Gordon mentioned that the first meeting he covered in 1989 for the News Journal was a Radford City School Board meeting.

Joe Kennedy, senior class president, and Nicholas Harvey, senior class vice-president, presented the board with a brief report about the beginning of the school year. They indicated that things were going well and that the seniors were happy to be involved in their senior year. They also mentioned that everyone was excited about sports and that students like to get back into the groove of the school routine.

They then spoke about two concerns related to the yearbook and the new attendance policy.

First, they were told that this year seniors would not be allowed to have senior quotes in the yearbook. They said it is a tradition their siblings participated in, and they have been looking forward to it themselves. They were told that the reason for not using quotes was because of plagiarism issues and misquotes. They felt that could be resolved through backchecking the quotes.

With the attendance policy, in the past, a student had to be in school for at least two periods to participate in sports or after-school activities. This year students must be in school all day, and if they come in late or check-out early without a doctor’s note, they may not participate in activities.

They said that they understood that the division had to meet regulations for attendance, but they questioned the fairness because it only affected students who participated after school, while students who come in tardy or check-out early and don’t participate in activities have no consequence. They cited a student who was one minute late to school and was not allowed to participate in his first cross country meet because of the tardiness. They proposed returning to last year’s policy of being in school for at least two periods or perhaps even extending it to five.

Graham explained that attendance is now part of the accreditation policy related to chronic absenteeism, so the division is mandated to have students in school a certain percentage of time or risk accreditation standing. Students can only miss 10 percent of the school year. He explained that last year, if not for improving attendance year-over-year, the division would have been unaccredited. He indicated that the board would review this at the end of the year, but it is necessary to monitor it to make sure the district does not, for example, make SOL achievement goals but be unaccredited because of attendance. He also mentioned that he appreciated the students sharing the concern and that he and the board would certainly discuss it.

The students said they understood it was not a punishment, but that it just feels restrictive.

Board Chair Lynn Burris said the students would come back in four years and thank the board for the training since, with a job, they will be required to attend every day and be on time.

Graham also said he thought the seniors could get with the high school administration and resolve the yearbook issue related to senior quotes.

The division now has 160 tuition students. Tuition students pay $750 per year to attend Radford City Public Schools.

During the time set aside for public comments, Wooster Pack spoke about the salaries of cafeteria workers. He gave an example where someone has worked for 29 years and is making $8.75 per hour with no pension or health insurance. He said, “We should be ashamed of ourselves,” indicating that these are the people “who feed our children” every school day and that the low salary is a disgrace.

Graham and several board members indicated that the school system is looking at pay scales. In fact, it is one of the board goals this year to study all employee pay scales. Board Member Joe Hester said, “We certainly do appreciate them. They are an…important part of the staff, and we do want to take care of it.”

Graham referred to the School Climate Report, which was a survey done with 96 high school students. Board Member Lee Slusher questioned the low numbers surveyed and Graham explained that it is voluntary. Hester was concerned that with certain areas such as “students respect each other” the numbers were around 20-30 percent affirmative with 50 percent or more saying that they don’t. Hester said it was “disheartening.”

Hester suggested publishing the results to let the students and staff see them. He said that he doesn’t have a specific plan in mind, but that the issue should be addressed.

Slusher said it goes back to the importance of developing relationships.

Board Member Liz Altieri mentioned that the OneLunch concept under consideration, where students can come together and meet with other students and staff, could be helpful in making connections.

The school board approved a number of policy revisions that had previously been reviewed.

The board also approved the school board goals for the year. These goals were previously worked on during the board’s retreat. During the discussion, two goals were adjusted. Under the Five-Year Comprehensive Plan, a goal will now read, “Explore developing a regionalized CTE program.” Under Facility Improvements and the Innovative Center for Teaching and Learning, the goal will read, “Have the building fully operational as an Innovative Teaching and Learning Center by 2020-2021.” Graham remarked that the latter goal is ambitious without private donations.

The goals were approved and will be placed on the district website.

The board approved two changes to the school calendar. There will now be a parent conference day on Nov. 1 and a data day on Nov. 2 instead of the reverse. And in January, a data day has been moved from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18.

In board member comments, Hester mentioned the joy of running into three former students on the way to their first day of classes at Virginia Tech. He also was impressed with the energy at Dalton and the high school at Open House. A teacher provided feedback to him in the way of appreciation for the master’s degree stipend program. He added that the board needs to look at raising the supply budget for areas like science.

Altieri mentioned having visited McHarg on opening day and was impressed with the excitement of the students. She also commended Graham and Radford City Mayor David Horton on the first joint city council and school board meeting this year. She said that she thought it was great to get together and discuss areas such as the budget. Altieri asked if the Special Education Advisory Board, which she serves on, could do a brief update for the board on the activities that are planned for this year at the next school board meeting.

As of Aug. 31, district student membership was 1608. The district attendance average was 97.41 percent. The free and reduced lunch percentage, which is a level of poverty indicator, ranged from 57 percent at McHarg to 39 percent at RHS with a district average of 48 percent.

After a closed meeting, the board approved a student being moved to an alternative setting.

In personnel matters, the following individuals have been hired for various positions: Elisha “Tobi” Cockeran, Jr., custodian at the high school; Reanna Herrington, Beans and Rice instructor at all schools; Akia Perry-Polk, Beans and Rice Instructor at Belle Heth; Cody Roberts, CTE assistant at the high school; Kenneth Shepherd, bus driver; Abigail Frech, JV volleyball coach; and Doug Wohlstein, eighth grade volleyball.