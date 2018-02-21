Radford School Board honors staff

The Radford City School Board continued its recognition of stand-out employees chosen by the public at last week’s board meeting.

Donita Anderson, a kindergarten teacher at McHarg Elementary; Pamela Chitwood, Radford High School guidance counselor; and Josh Green, McHarg custodian, were presented awards Tuesday through the school system’s new employee recognition program.

The award recognizes a staff member’s dedication to the school community, students, parents and fellow staff members. The board plans to recognize at least one employee each month.

Of this month’s winners, a statement by RCPS says “parents and community members expressed how helpful and responsive they are to the students’ needs.” Community members can fill out a paper form at each school or can fill out an on-line form at www.rcps.org to nominate a school employee for the recognition.

Also at Tuesday’s board meeting, Megan Thompson, English teacher at Radford High School, was recognized for her award as the Shelor Motor Mile’s Teacher of the Month for January 2018, an award open to teachers throughout the New River Valley.

Kerri Long was also recognized for her work as School Board Clerk from the Virginia School Boards Association.

The school board’s next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, March 6.