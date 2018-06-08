Radford Noon Rotary hosts city development director June 8, 2018 439 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photo by Bob ThomasBlair Hoke (center) spoke to the Radford Noon Rotary Club June 6, about her new position as city economic development director. She outlined her plans for the next 90 days in moving Radford toward a growing era in attracting new businesses, new tourism, new and better cooperation between east and west Main Street and continued cooperation between the city and Radford University. Hoke, who just began her job three weeks ago, said the city has much in its favor, and much that can be improved and expanded. She invited all local businesses, citizens and university personnel to join in accomplishing the growth. Hoke can be reached at her office in city hall at 540-267-3128, or BlairHoke@radfordva.gov. Shown in the photo with Hoke is city vice-mayor Dr. Richard Harshberger (left) and Rotary President Jesse Ring.