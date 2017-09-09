Radford man wins $200,000 in Powerball drawing

When David Hubbard checked the winning numbers from the huge $758 million Aug. 23 Powerball drawing, he wasn’t very optimistic.

“Well, I probably didn’t win, but I’ll check it anyway,” he recalled thinking.

He should have been a little more positive. Turns out, his ticket won $200,000!

“I can’t believe this happened to me!” was his reaction. “It can’t be real!”

The ticket he bought at Braden’s Market, 1800 East Main Street in Radford, matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number. Normally that would win $50,000. However, he spent an extra $1 for Power Play when he bought the ticket. Since the Power Play in that drawing was 4X, his prize was quadrupled to $200,000.

The winning numbers were 6-7-16-23-26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Mr. Hubbard, who works as a delivery driver, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, although he may do some traveling.

“It feels awesome!” he said as he claimed his prize.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25. For more information on Powerball, visit www.powerball.com.