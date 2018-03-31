Radford High School Foundation donates nearly $14,000 to RCPS

In its 32nd year, the Radford High School Foundation has awarded over $550,000 to local Radford City Schools, including $13,850 awarded in the current school year so far through the foundation’s classroom grants programs.

The long running “Campaign for Continuing Excellence” provided $11,000, in addition to $1,400 from the Foundation’s Carilion Health & Wellness Fund, $650 from the Marge and Robbie Roberson Memorial Fund, and $800 from the Bill Goodykoontz Memorial Fund.

The Radford High School Foundation also awards scholarships each school year in the spring. In 2017, the Foundation awarded scholarships totaling $24,150 through various endowed scholarships.

During the latest grant process, 24 projects received funding. Grant funds were distributed to Radford High School, John N. Dalton Intermediate School, Belle Heth Elementary School, and McHarg Elementary School, from three separate Funds, including awards for winning innovative classroom ideas submitted by teachers and nurses during the Fall 2017 grant process.

The Foundation’s cash grants review committee evaluates applications submitted by teachers/nurses to determine the winning projects.

The selection committee is composed of foundation board members, former teachers, and senior high school students. Retired teacher, Elaine Argabrite, served as the Committee Administrator for the cash grants review committee.

She served alongside Jeff Smith, Principal, Radford High School; Dr. Michael Wright, Retired Administrator Radford City Schools; Palma Clark, Jerry Osborne and Joanne Cook, retired teachers; Eli Mullins, Foundation’s Advisory Board Member; and two RHS student members, Grayson Hurst and Grace Wohlford.

Over the last 25 years the Radford High School Foundation, Inc. has awarded $562,858 to Radford City Schools in the form of classroom grants for teachers and scholarships for graduating students.

In May 2018 the Foundation will award another $24,400 in scholarships during Radford High School Academic and Sports Awards ceremonies. The foundation expects to award 13 scholarships this spring:

Mary S. Shelburne Memorial Scholarship

Brian T. Hannifan Memorial Scholarship Fund

Roy and Mayme Epperly Scholarship Fund

Lois Carr Education Scholarship

Dana Palmer Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Richard P. “Dick” Price Memorial Scholarship

Nell M. Price Memorial Scholarship

Sally Hendrix Memorial Scholarship

Sevareid Memorial Scholarship

4909 Basketball Honorarium Scholarship

Allen “Big Al” Hall Scholarship

Benny C. Ridpath Memorial Scholarship

Nell Collins Hatcher Memorial Scholarship

The foundation began primarily as an academic supporter, but has been able to further major athletic facility initiatives by acting as liaison in public/private projects.

The foundation was the driving force that built the $1.2 million James P King Center on the campus of RHS in 2000 and led the drive to construct the $600,000 Radford Municipal Baseball Field in 2006 at the Radford Recreation Center on George Street, which is known as one of the finest high school baseball fields in the region.

Abie Williams, Chairman, commends those who serve as board members. Others serving with him on the Executive Committee are Treasurer Mandy Martin, Vice Chairman Chip Craig, and Secretary Ruth Clark.

Other board members include former Superintendent Dr. Michael Wright, Dr. John Semones, Frances Hunter, Palma Clark, Bev Davis, Albert Mah, Jeff Caldwell, and Nikki S. Cumberland.

School Administration representatives are current school Superintendent, Rob Graham, and RHS Principal, Jeff Smith. Eli Mullins serves as an Advisory Board member.

The Radford High School Foundation is currently working to complete fund raising efforts to install lighting on the Radford Municipal Baseball Field. The field supports Radford High School JV and Varsity Baseball during their season and is the home field for the senior youth leagues in the summer.

The field has been the host site for college club baseball and tournament play, bringing in teams from out of state and providing a great tourism vehicle for the City of Radford. The lighting project cost is estimated at $200,000.

The Radford High School Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. Those wishing to donate may make contributions to:

Radford High School Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 2823 Radford, VA 24143. Please contact Mandy Martin, Foundation treasurer, should you have any questions at (540) 639-0963. Please visit our website at radfordhighfoundation.org.

— Submitted by

Georgreanna Kimbleton