Radford Chamber names RU grad as new director

RADFORD – Ciara Harris, a graduate of Radford University, has been named as the new Executive Director of the Radford Chamber of Commerce.

Harris replaces Lisa Davis, who led the Chamber from 2014 until December 2018.

Radford Chamber President Onassis Burress said Monday Harris will bring much to the organization.

“Ciara brings a wealth of experience and energy to her new position,” Burress said. “She has served as the Visitor Services, Sales and Marketing Coordinator overseeing sales and marketing responsibilities for Visit Lake Norman, a role which worked in close partnership with the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce.”

“Additionally, Ciara has several years of experience serving the public having worked at Sal’s Jr. and Draper Mercantile locally and most recently serving in various leadership capacities for the Dolce Hayes Mansion,” he continued.

Harris said she is pleased with the welcome she has received and the passion she sees for local business in the City of Radford.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing the passion for Radford. Businesses and locals alike seem to have such an energy for Radford, including all of the current and potential opportunities here,” she said. “I’ve been given such a warm welcome into the community, I feel a deep connection that can hopefully translate through works of the Chamber. I couldn’t be happier getting back to my roots in the NRV and being a part of such a dynamic team and organization.”

Harris points to the enthusiasm she sees among Chamber members as a great current strength of the organization, and adds she has many goals for its future.

“Our current Chamber members are collectively focused on helping each other succeed, which is very refreshing,” Harris said. “The enthusiasm about the Radford business community will only continue to propel the Chamber in a positive direction. I love working with a team and am thrilled to hear businesses come up with ideas and ways of collaborating within our Chamber network.”

“One short term goal we have is to expand the resources that we provide, to add even more value for current and future members,” she continued. “This includes leveraging technology to enhance the current website, as well as grow social media channels. We have several long-term goals and are excited to work toward bringing on additional leadership opportunities and programs. “

Harris earned a bachelor of science degree in recreation, parks, and tourism from Radford University and is a native of Pulaski County.