Radford American Legion honors boys, girls state attendees

At Thursday’s American Legion meeting in Radford, members invited the five Radford High School students that participated in this summer’s boys and girls state program.

Photo by Sam Wall

The week-long program is designed to give rising seniors a look into the inner workings of local and state government. Boys attend Radford University while the girls’ program is held at Longwood University. Pictured are: front row, (from left) Max Mottishead, Kathleen Reuwer, Tess Ritchey, Paul Bratton and Richard Lickman; second row, Calvin Poe, Nicholas Harvey, Thor Sproule and Nick Cooney; back row, RHS Principal Jeff Smith, Bill Andrews, Onassis Burress, Dana Jackson and Ernest Estep.

