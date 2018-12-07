NRV Biker Church donates to feed school children, extends challenge to community

The New River Valley Biker Church in Fairlawn, presented checks to the nutrition directors of all five New River Valley public school systems: Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski counties and the city of Radford hoping to inspire civic and faith-based groups to do the same.

Biker Church member, Coby Fizer, read an article about children being stigmatized when they are unable to pay for meals.

He saw that feeding kids by supporting the system that feeds kids good food every day seemed especially smart, but school nutrition programs sometimes struggle to feed kids – three quarters of school districts report school meal debt according to the School Nutrition Association.

“The church embraced the idea, and the rest is history,” Fizer said.

The church works to address multiple local problems.

“Our church is a community outreach church,” Pastor Joe Walker said, presenting a $500 check to each of the five nutrition directors. “We support needy families, widows, vets, the homeless, fatherless children and we appreciate the work you’re doing to feed these kids.”

Pastor Walker hopes other groups will recognize that harnessing the already-in-place school nutrition system is a good way to address hunger in children.

“And we challenge civic and Christians organizations to do what God’s word says…and help.”

The five directors each manage multiple public school nutrition programs that are self-supporting feed all students whether or not the kids are able – or willing – to pay for meals.

Michaels Marcenelle direct the 20 school food service programs of Montgomery County public schools, Connie Wood of Radford City schools directs four programs, Pam Harris of Floyd County directs five programs, Ethelene Sadler of Pulaski County directs eight programs and Christy Lawson of Giles County directs six programs.

Fifty-six percent of school districts in the country with unpaid meal debt use financial assistance provided through donations “to support families and prevent or minimize debt,” a 2018 School Nutrition Association report found.

“By law, my programs can’t run in the red,” Michael Marcenelle, director of nutrition for Montgomery County public schools said. “But we face short-falls every year. We are helped by benefactors like Mr. Walker’s church.”