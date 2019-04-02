New River Adventure teams up with local businesses to host Earth Day festival

Heather Bell

RADFORD – New River Adventure Inc., located in Bisset Park, is partnering with the Earth Day Network to host a new event at Bisset Park later this month.

[We are] “adopting the Earth Day Network’s 2019 Save Our Species Program to host an Earth Day Festival in Bisset Park on Saturday, April 20,” says Mark Gordon, owner of New River Adventure and organizer of the event. “We are looking forward to spending the day with you and your friends on the New River.”

The day will start with a sunrise meditation and end with sunset views over the New River in Radford. Music, food, beverages, fun on the river and environmental education will also be part of the day.

“This is a free event, but please support your local vendors and sponsors who make all of this possible,” Gordon writes. “A complete schedule of events and how you can get involved as a volunteer to help make this festival fun for all ages or how you can support our efforts by becoming a sponsor, or by giving a tax- donation, is found on our website www.newriveradventure.org.”

The day is being made possible by the several sponsors, including SweetWater Brewing Company, New River Brewfest, Nesselrod Bed and Breakfast, Mountain 2 Island Paddleboards, Kayaks & Boat Rentals, Radford Visitors Center, Earth Day Network and New River Adventure Inc. A plant sale, outdoor yoga, paddleboard and kayak races, tree planting, bee-keeping seminar, vendors, food, kids area activities sponsored by Rad Roots are some of the events scheduled so far during the day.

Live music starts at 2 p.m. at Shelter 3 on the SweetWater Stage by Eric Gress, Jared Stout and the Generations. Beverage stations are being sponsored by SweetWater Brewing Company.

“Tell your friends, family, co-workers and fellow students to mark their calendars for the First Annual Earth Day Festival in Bisset Park,” Gordon said.