Massive flooding at Bisset Park October 16, 2018 724 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photo by Sam WallHeavy rain from Hurricane Michael led to massive flooding at Bisset Park last week, causing damage to the fence at Veterans Field and covering the park’s roads and trails with heavy mud and debris. Much of the water receded by Friday afternoon, but the leaves against the fence shows how high the water had gotten. Radford spokesperson Jenni Wilder said that the park is still closed as employees work to clean up the mess. She said that it will likely open later in the week. The cost of the damages has yet to be determined.