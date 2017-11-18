Man charged with abduction, assault and weapons violation

The Radford City Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Main Street for a report that a male subject was accosting patrons of a business and claiming to be armed with a firearm Tuesday at approximately 11 a.m.

The offender was located in the 400 block of West Main Street and was taken into custody. He was identified as Joseph David Sayers, 37, of Radford. He was charged with abduction, assault and battery, appearing in public in an intoxicated manner and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond. No additional information will be released at this time.