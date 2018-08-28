Delegate Hurst updates city council on legislative action

Steve Frey

Contributing writer

Virginia General Assembly Delegate Chris Hurst, who represents Radford City as well as other New River Valley communities, presented the Radford City Council with an update on legislative action, Assembly accomplishments and various initiatives at its regular meeting on Monday.

He prefaced his remarks by stating that he wanted to get input from stakeholders and area boards and councils to bring back for his work in the Assembly.

He discussed Radford’s participation in the Virginia Main Street program and noted some of the independent businesses anchoring Radford’s Main Street, remarking that the Main Street program can be a resource for the growth and expansion of businesses.

Hurst also mentioned the way in which mixed-use town centers with residential and commercial applications promote bringing people together.

He stated that the Virginia Main Street program in 2016 alone saw 52 million dollars in privately funded improvements to downtown historic buildings statewide.

He said people are looking for quality of life amenities such as walkable downtowns and mentioned that employers are searching for areas to which they want to move their families.

“So making the investment in those quality of life amenities, and I know that Radford has a focus on that, I really do truly believe will lead to greater economic development overall,” he said.

Hurst apologized for the state’s late approval of the budget, which impacted the local budgeting process. He stated that the legislature had enough time to pass a budget that included Medicaid expansion in March, and that should have been done.

He said that with Medicaid expanded, up to 400,000 working poor Virginians will now have access to health care. He also stated that federal Medicaid funding freed up some state funding previously used for services, and that extra money was used to give teachers and other state employees a three percent raise. Some money was also put into the state’s rainy day fund to maintain the commonwealth’s excellent credit rating.

He explained that about 10.5 million dollars per year in direct local aid would come to Radford City Schools in fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

Hurst discussed a law passed regarding wireless connectivity. He doesn’t believe it will benefit rural communities, so he didn’t vote in favor of it. The law will allow telecommunications providers to put up different kinds of towers in what are called modular units, sometimes bypassing local zoning guidelines. He said, “…what we really need [in Southwest Virginia] is a massive program in order to be able to fund the type of work the telecommunication companies say needs to be done in order to actually provide us the connectivity we’re looking for.”

He said moving forward there might be a one-to-one match by the state with companies searching for that kind of connectivity such as telehealth, telemedicine, advanced manufacturing, data centers, etc.

He mentioned a bill with the goal to update the statewide strategic plan for substance abuse education, prevention, and intervention. He stressed the importance of getting higher education institutions such a Radford into the discussion to share input regarding substance abuse.

Hurst discussed the legislature’s creation of a student loan ombudsman which will provide a central point of contact concerning applications, financial aid scholarships and to answer questions about student loans, which have been burdensome on students after graduation.

There will be upcoming special sessions to select judges, for redistricting (court-ordered redistricting of racially motivated gerrymandering of some current districts to be done by October), and possibly tax conformity related to federal tax law changes that will provide a windfall. The governor would like some of that money to be used for a fully refundable earned tax credit for low-income families.

Hurst believes the state should use as much of the money as possible to increase teacher salaries 10 percent over the next three years. “We will not be able to, I think, address quality of life issues in Southwest Virginia unless we have schools that can attract and retain teachers in a real substantive way,” he said.

He cited the fact that in Southwest Virginia and NRV the average teacher salary is $40,000, while the Virginia average is $50,000 and the national average is $60,000. Hurst said, “Our teachers should be in the practice of educating our children, not trying to figure out how to make ends meet,” often by working extra full or part-time jobs.

Hurst then asked the city council to share their priorities and issues with him.

Mayor Horton thanked Hurst for his hard work in Richmond stating “it’s showing; it’s making a difference, and we appreciate you being a great advocate not only for the district but specifically for the City of Radford, and we thank you.”

Horton suggested exploring additional state school funding for renovation and school construction. He talked about the disparity between wealthy and poorer districts in the state. He also emphasized the need for broadband and connectivity in the area.

Councilwoman Naomi Huntington requested support for the extended bike trail project across Southwest Virginia from Botetourt to Galax and asked Hurst to keep that “on his radar.”

Councilman Rob Gropman discussed state unfunded mandates, the possibility of reimbursing municipalities that have been proactive in school safety/security, and funding for a CIT training institute in Radford.

Critterton talked about the financial disparity between school divisions and how funding is distributed. She also discussed the innovative teaching center and the need for financial assistance with that. Hurst responded that there needs to be a study of the true cost of instructing a student, so there is an equitable education provided for all students in the commonwealth. Critterton also echoed the need to address teacher pay.

Councilman Dick Harshberger thanked Delegate Hurst for discussing the importance of the Virginia Main Street program.

The concept of large-scale regional school division collaboration with career and technical training and other services was brought up, and Delegate Hurst explained the difficulty in coordinating that because of the division system in Virginia where school systems get funding from separate municipalities, not through raising funds themselves. He said the literary fund was perhaps the best avenue to use for constructing division facilities.

Other news

The city council honored Belle Heth and McHarg Elementary Schools with a special resolution recognizing their “outstanding work with students and their continued efforts to strive to achieve excellence in education.”

The two elementary schools received the 2018 Distinguished Achievement Award from the Virginia Board of Education “for exceeding education expectations.”

Principal Tara Grant and staff from Belle Heth and Principal Mike Brown and staff from McHarg, as well as RCPS Superintendent Robert Graham and Board President Lynn Burris, accepted the award from councilwoman Jessie Critterton on behalf of the city council.

Horton said, “Thank you so much for all of the wonderful work you do with our students and congratulations to both McHarg and Belle Heth. I know it takes a team…it takes everyone to make this happen. You’re so deserving of this recognition; we’re so appreciative. Thank you very much.”

In new business, the city council approved the bid of Wampler Eanes Appraisal Group for the 2020 general reassessment of real property in Radford. Radford City Manager David Ridpath and Commissioner of Revenue Cathy Flinchum recommended the full walk around of each property at the cost of $89,743. Ridpath and Flinchum wrote in their recommendation that the full walk around inspection “would allow the residents of Radford to feel confident with their reassessment value.”

Field work should be completed by September 2019, and the notices/appeal process will take place in the following months. The project should be completed by December 2019.

Wampler Eanes submitted the lone bid for the project.

The city council approved two appropriation ordinances that will provide additional funding for the Radford Police Department.

The first one was for a DMV Selective Enforcement Grant to reduce alcohol violations. The grant is for $7,750 with a local match of $3,875.

The second appropriation was a DMV Selective Enforcement Grant to reduce speeding violations. This grant is for $6,750 with a local match of $3,375.

The grants will be used to assist the police with overtime personnel costs in those two areas.

Economic Development Director Blair Hoke shared the dates for community input into the Virginia Main Street program for Radford. The general input session will be on Tuesday, September 18, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the NRVCS in the training room. The program finalization will be on Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the public report out by the Virginia Main Street representatives. That meeting will also be in the NRVCS training room. The mayor encouraged everyone to come out and participate. He said the direction and success of the program would be determined by citizen involvement.

Hoke also mentioned that the Small Business Development Center will be returning to the NRV. It will be housed in the Regional Commission Office. The SBDC provides support for small business establishment and success, and NRV municipalities worked together through GO Virginia to have the center return.

Ridpath shared that Renew the New was a big success over the weekend. A contractor will be hand cutting trees in Wildwood Park over a couple of Saturdays. Work on crosswalks will be taking place in the next few weeks.

Horton mentioned that the city needs to increase communication about Renew the New to get people out to participate and agreed with Ridpath that moving it back after Radford University students arrive will encourage their participation. He also discussed the advantages that Wildwood Park brings to the city.

In council member comments, Huntington reminded everyone that there will be a candlelight vigil hosted by New River Valley Community Services for International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31 at 7:30 p.m. in Bisset Park. She asks that people come and show support for people suffering from addiction and those who have lost loved ones to substance abuse/addiction.

Harshberger shared that Wildwood Park is a conservation area that will remain in a natural state through the foresight of the council.

Critterton discussed a collaborative meeting with members of the B.A.E. (arsenal) and that they’re interested in being more involved with the city. She also discussed getting citizens and school students involved in creating a new logo for the city. Critterton talked about the state of the American Legion building and the possibility of city involvement in making repairs, perhaps through grants. She has met with members of the Heritage Foundation as well as members of the Community Policy and Management Committee.

Horton mentioned the Radford Hall of Fame recognition activities at the football game on Friday and the induction on Saturday. The Bobcat football team is 1-0! Belle Heth’s PSA is raising funds for a new playground and has a fundraiser at Sal’s this evening.