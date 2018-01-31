Community Health Center of the New River Valley announces new board leadership

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley in Christiansburg, Virginia, is pleased to announce newly-elected Board Members and Officers for 2018- 2019.

Tracy Cohn, Ph.D., Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Associate Professor of Psychology at Radford University (RU), is the new Board Chairman. Cohn has been active with the Community Health Center since 2012 and teaching at RU as an Associate Professor of Psychology since 2007. In addition, Dr. Cohn maintains a private practice in Blacksburg.

Other Executive Officers include: Treasurer – Chuck Sawyers, Carilion Clinic Vice President of Finance, and Secretary – Lynne Knox, Director of Blacksburg Montessori School. James Bohland, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Virginia Tech School of Public and Internal Affairs, is Past-Chairman. These individuals are joined by: Bettye Ackerman, Attorney; Jim Bronnenkant, Director of Operations retiree from UTC Aerospace

Systems; Judy Diggs, Director of Student Intervention Services for Montgomery County Public Schools; Anthony Grafsky, Senior Director of Clinical Operations, Carilion Clinic; Joan Hirt, Ph.D.; Jacquelyn Jackson; Susan Marmagas, MPH, Associate Professor of Practice and MPH Program Director, Virginia Tech; Beth Paterson, Science Teacher, Auburn High School; Julie Settlage, DVM, DACVS, MSc Vet Ed, Acting Attending Veterinarian and Interim Director of Laboratory Animal Resources for Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinarian Medicine; and John T. Staten Jr., Ed.D., Assistant Superintendent, Montgomery County Public Schools.

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley provides affordable and high quality medical, dental, behavioral and preventative health care services to people of all ages, regardless of ability to pay. For more information about the Community Health Center’s services and programs call 540-381-0820 or visit our website at www.chcnrv.org.