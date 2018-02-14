City council honors Yost for service

Radford City Council honored former Delegate Joseph Yost at Monday’s council meeting, thanking him for his commitment to the city during his tenure in the General Assembly.

Yost served as the delegate representing Radford from 2012 through 2017, and was a frequent guest at council meetings during that time, giving local officials updates about the goings on in the state capital.

City Council passed a resolution Monday recognizing Yost’s work for the city and its school system.

“I can’t think of a time I called Joseph that he wasn’t there for us, whatever we needed,” said Radford City Schools Superintendent Robert Graham.

“You served with integrity and honor, and you voted your conscience not always your party,” said Mayor Dr. Bruce Brown.

Monday’s council meeting also included an increase to certain emergency medical services fees. The city is now maintaining its own EMS services through the Radford Fire and Rescue Department, rather than the continuing a contract with Carilion.

The increase in fees, from $450 to $550 for emergency transport, and the start of a fee for treatment that does not require transport, brought out a citizen to caution city council about introducing such a fee.

Chris Smith said he is worried that a $110-$210 fee for treatment without transport will still lead to cash-strapped citizens, in particular Radford University students, to avoid calling 911.

“This could be dangerous,” Smith said.