Chill seekers sought for New River Polar Plunge Festival to benefit Special Olympics Virginia

The 2019 New River Polar Plunge Festival, presented by the Radford City Police Department, Radford University and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia seeks participants to take the plunge on Feb. 23 at Dudley’s Landing in Bisset Park, Radford.

“As of today, we’re still shy of our $65,000 goal, so we need your help. Plungers can register right up until start time on event day,” Holly Claytor of Special Olympics said Monday in an email update.

“Grab whatever costume floats your boat and join us for the coolest event of 2019, the Polar Plunge Festival,” the announcement said. “We’ll be partying with hundreds of frozen friends, all to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.”

“Music to get you moving, a costume contest and parade, and free hot chocolate to keep you warm and toasty. Not to mention, the icy dip into the frosty New River with hundreds of your closest friends!”

It’s $100 to plunge, but the more you raise, the cooler the prizes – like a fuzzy towel to warm up with post-plunge, your name on a boardwalk star (if you/your team raise more than $5000) and a custom banner for you to carry with you into the splash zone (one for each of the top five teams as of Feb. 16).

This event is one of five Polar Plunge Festivals in Virginia.

In addition to the New River event, a plunge also will take place Feb. 23 at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant & Crabhouse in Dumfries, and the Solar Plunge is set for June 8 in Richmond during our largest annual competition, Summer Games.

Plungers kicked things off Jan. 19 in Fairfax at a brand new location (the Mosaic District); this plunge raised $33,000. Our biggest event in VA Beach took place Feb. 1-2 and raised $1.23 million for Special Olympics Virginia.

“Polar Plunge, just like all the other amazing events we host, brings Special Olympic Athletes and the Community together as one. We strive to educate society about people with intellectual disabilities and work toward inclusion for all,”

Stephanie J. Gallemore, a Virginia DMV Special Agent with Enforcement & Compliance wrote in an email.

“Our Athletes are daredevils and thrill seekers just like everyone else. The word “freezing” does not give the plunge justice. Jumping into the New River with water below 30 degrees, some may say we are crazy but we call it love for Special Olympics and our Athletes. “

Gallemore is also Captain of the Blue Line Plungers, a group made up of local law enforcement, family and friends.

She’s been part of Law Enforcement Torch Run for 10 years and in those ten years, has done multiple Plunges throughout Virginia.

“Each Athlete works hard every year to have a chance to play in the State Summer Games held in Richmond. A Polar Plunge is one way we can raise funds and awareness to send our Athletes to the Games and be apart of our Healthy Athlete Program where they can have physicals, eye exams, and dental procedures,” Gallemore said.

Ready to brrr-ave the wave? Team up and register at www.polarplunge.com/new-river or call our Blacksburg office, 540.951.2918, for more details.