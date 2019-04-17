Author and illustrator Henry Cole visits Radford schools

Children at McHarg and Belle Heth schools were treated to a visit by best-selling author and illustrator Henry Cole last week, thanks to Radford University and Radford Reads.

Cole amused and delighted the students and staff during his animated presentation, and even stuck around to sign books after the presentation.

Cole, who hails from Virginia, used to be a science teacher, and since switching careers has published more than 120 books, both as an author and illustrator.

“Each student at McHarg also received a book that Mr. Cole helped to create,” said McHarg teacher Kelly Wheeler. “Thank you to the Community Foundation of the NRV and the RHS Foundation for providing each student with a Henry Cole book. Also, thank you Radford Reads, (a partnership with Radford University, the Radford Public Library, and Radford City Schools) for bringing Mr. Cole to our school.”