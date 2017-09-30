Arrest made in aggravated malicious wounding

Radford City Police were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 1300 Block of Lawrence Street at 10:53 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, Radford City Police located three victims of stabbing/lacerations. All victims were transported to Carilion New River Medical Center.

Subsequent investigation has led to the arrest of Elijah Z. Nichols, 18, of Roanoke, Virginia. He has currently been charged with one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding. Mr. Nichols is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

The investigation into this event is currently ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this incident, or was at the scene of this incident is asked to call Sgt. Jerry Holdaway at 267-3212.