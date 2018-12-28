A fantasy come true, RU art student illustrates novel collection

Ellen Morris, a second-year Radford University art graduate student, has created the book cover for a recently published fantasy novel.

The novel,”Raven Quest,” by novelist R.A. Oakes’, is book four of the Black Scarlet Saga.

“It’s almost unheard of for an artist to begin creating book covers for popular books when she’s just at the very beginning of her career,” the author, Oakes, said.

In an announcement of the book’s release, the publisher wrote that Morris has been the cover artist for all four of the novels in the collection following a female ghost whisperer who defends her village from a ruthless troll queen.

Seeking a cover artist, the book’s publisher held contest among Shenandoah Valley artists, which Morris won.

The books are popular internationally.

“Already Raven Quest is available in several other countries including Japan, the Netherlands and Sweden,” Oakes said.