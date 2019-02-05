Roanoke man arrested in Radford domestic assault

Heather Bell

RADFORD – Radford Police have arrested a Roanoke man for allegedly physically abusing his domestic partner and keeping her from calling for assistance.

According to Radford Public Information Officer Jenni Wilder, Radford police responded to a business in the 1000 block of East Main St. shortly after 3 p.m. on Jan. 31 “for a citizen’s report that a domestic assault had taken place.”

“Police found a victim that had a relationship with the offender,” Wilder stated in information released on Monday. “The offender is alleged to have physically assaulted the victim, sexually abused her during the assault, and kept her from leaving the premises or calling for assistance.”

Antonio Lee Franklin, 35, of Roanoke, has been arrested and is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail. Franklin has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault (VA Code Section 18.2-51.6),

Abduction (VA Code Section 18.2-47),

Sexual Battery (VA Code Section 18.2-67.4),

Petit Larceny (VA Code Section 18.2-96),

Prevent Access to Emergency Services (VA Code Section 18.2-164B), and

Destruction of Property (VA Code Section 18.2-137).