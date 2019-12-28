Zalen Akers wins Tony Huddleston Scholarship

Beginning in the spring of 2017, the Christiansburg High School Baseball Booster Club and the CHS baseball team began awarding a member of their senior class the Tony Huddleston Memorial Scholarship in honor of Tony Huddleston. He is the father of CHS Alumnus Brodyn Huddleston, a former CHS coach, youth coach and Post 59 American Legion baseball coach who started the Post 59 program. He died unexpectedly in 2016.

As part of this scholarship program, Christiansburg and Tony’s alma mater, Staunton River High School, play a benefit game in his honor to raise funds for the annual scholarship.

Senior Zalen Akers has been named the second annual winner of the award and the $1,000 scholarship that goes with it. Akers is currently attending King University in Bristol, Tenn., as a scholarship baseball player and plans to complete a degree in Criminal Justice.