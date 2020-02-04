Wrestling update: Hokies complete weekend sweep

Virginia Tech defeated Virginia Friday and Old Dominion 23-9 Sunday afternoon to sweep the weekend set of in-state foes.

With the wins, No.-7 Tech improves to 10-1 this season and 6-0 on the road. The Hokies have three duals remaining on their schedule, two of which are away from Blacksburg.

In the contest against Old Dominion, Collin Gerardi earned a 9-5 decision win over Shannon Hanna to even the team score at three. The redshirt freshman had three takedowns and held the riding time advantage to win his 12th match of the season. Gerardi has now outscored his dual opponents 30-10.

After securing a decision win Friday against Virginia, No. 18 Mitch Moore did it again Sunday afternoon. Moore pulled out the 6-5 decision over Sa’Derian Perry in a third period in which Perry had two takedowns, but Moore was able to escape three times for the one-point victory. The sophomore is now 8-2 in dual matches this season.

No. 5 David McFadden completed his perfect weekend with an 8-2 decision over Shane Jones. McFadden also won by decision in Friday’s dual against Virginia. The redshirt senior’s win against Old Dominion was his 50th career dual match victory.

Cody Hughes won his second straight dual match Sunday in Norfolk. Hughes picked up a decision over Alex Cramer to improve to 11-8 on the season. The 174-pounder is 7-4 in dual matches this year.

No. 2 Hunter Bolen won his 11th dual match of the season Sunday afternoon. Bolen had a 7-2 decision over Antonio Agee to stay unbeaten in duals. Bolen has outscored his dual opponents 42-0.

After dropping his match to No. 9 Jay Aiello of Virginia Friday night, Stanley Smeltzer

rebounded with a 14-5 major decision over Tim Young. The win clinched the dual for the Hokies, putting them ahead 19-9 with just one match left. The redshirt sophomore now has eight major decision wins on the season, most by any Hokie this season.

No. 18 John Borst closed out the dual with a shutout. The heavyweight blanked Will Hilliard 13-0 to claim his fifth major decision of the season. Borst improved to 17-6 on the season and 8-3 in duals.

BOX SCORE

#7 Virginia Tech 23, Old Dominion 9

125: #20 Killian Cardinale (ODU) dec. #13 Joey Prata (VT), 2-1

133: Collin Gerardi (VT) dec. Shannon Hanna (ODU), 9-5

141: #18 Mitch Moore (VT) dec. Sa’Derian Perry (ODU), 6-5

149: Kenan Carter (ODU) dec. Bryce Andonian (VT), 9-6

157: #11 Larry Early (ODU) dec. #18 B.C. LaPrade (VT), 3-1

165: #5 David McFadden (VT) dec. Shane Jones (ODU), 8-2

174: Cody Hughes (VT) dec. Alex Cramer (ODU), 4-2

184: #2 Hunter Bolen (VT) dec. Antonio Agee (ODU), 7-2

197: Stanley Smeltzer (VT) MD Tim Young (ODU), 14-5

285: #18 John Borst (VT) MD Will Hilliard (ODU), 13-0

Virginia Tech returns home for its last dual meet in Blacksburg of the 2019-20 season Saturday night in the Moss Arts Center. The dual is set to start at 6 p.m. on Senior Night.

–VT Athletics