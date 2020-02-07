Sports briefs:

Hokie baseball on ACC Network

The ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer an expansive schedule of ACC baseball games for the 2020 season with more than 70 contests, including 41 conference matchups. Coupled with the 34 lacrosse events set for ACCN announced last week and 36 softball games, ACC spring sports will enjoy the most national coverage ever for the 2020 season with more than 140 total regular season and tournament games on the network.

Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry 354 baseball games throughout the spring, totaling the most coverage ever for the sport. First pitch for ACC baseball on ACCN begins Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET, with preseason No. 2 Louisville hosting Wright State, while Virginia Tech will appear on the ACC Network four times.

RU track, cross-country alumni gathering

Shelli Sayers, director of RU’s track and field and cross-country programs, has announced an alumni event involving alums of both sports during the Big South Indoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday, Feb. 29. The event includes a morning run around campus and a gathering at the Radford Macado’s.

All alumni wanting to attend are asked to RSVP by February 22.

The Big South Indoor Track and Field Championship will be held Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Rector Field House in Blacksburg