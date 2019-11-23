Sports briefs:

Concord wins MEC Women’s Soccer

Concord downed Fairmont State, 2-0, to take the Mountain East Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament title at Paul Cline Stadium. The Concord roster includes Christiansburg High alum Karley Poff.

Yasmin Mosby’s 35-yard strike in the 64th minute provided the breakthrough goal for the Mountain Lions (19-1), and then Rachel Bell added an insurance goal in the 82nd minute to secure the victory.

VT football adds Vandy

Virginia Tech fans are getting two more games against a Southeastern Conference opponent on the Hokies’ future football schedules. On Tuesday, Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced that Vanderbilt will play a home-and-home series with the Hokies.

Virginia Tech will play Vanderbilt in Nashville in 2024 at Nissan Stadium – home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans – with the Commodores visiting Lane Stadium in 2025.

That addition brings the total of future games against SEC foes up to six contests for the Hokies. Earlier this fall, Babcock confirmed that Alabama and Ole Miss had both agreed to home-and-home games with the Hokies.

Hokie punter Ray Guy finalist

Virginia Tech junior punter Oscar Bradburn has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate punter. A national voting body of sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners decide the three award finalists who will be announced on Monday. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, Dec, 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in Atlanta.

Bradburn (6-1, 221) leads the nation with a 48.3-yard gross punting average. On the season, he has hit 20 punts that have gone 50 yards or farther and has landed 17 punts inside the 20. He has also forced 16 fair catches.

VT runner Seufer named regional athlete of year

Virginia Tech cross-country runner Peter Seufer has been named the men’s NCAA Southeast Region Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Seufer, a redshirt senior from Lynchburg, won the individual title at the NCAA Southeast Region meet Friday morning at Panorama Farms just outside of Charlottesville. He went to the front right from the start at the regional and stayed in the lead, or in the lead pack, the entire race, pulling away in the last 1,000 meters of the 10K race to win in a time of 29 minutes, 20.7 seconds, his career best at this distance.

Golfer signs VT letter of intent

Virginia Tech men’s golf head coach Brian Sharp has announced that Kobe Valociek has signed a national letter of intent to attend Virginia Tech and play for the Hokies in the fall of 2020. Valociek is the sixth-ranked golfer in the Class of 2020 in Arizona, according to National Junior Golf Scoreboard Rankings.

Valociek is an honor student at Liberty High School, where he was named all-section in 2019. He is a 2019 AJGA Scholastic Honor Roll member, a 2018 and 2019 member of the National Honor Society and a four-year recipient of the Liberty High School Academic Award.

As a junior player, Valociek, was the winner of the 2019 Junior Golf Association of Arizona’s PING Invitational with rounds of 65-63. He earned top five finishes at the JGAA Fall Classic and the AJGA Under Armour/Alison Lee Championship. He was recently ranked 92nd nationally by the National Junior Golf Scoreboard.

ACC honors Tech wrestler Brent Moore

Virginia Tech wrestling’s Brent Moore has been named the ACC Co-Wrestler of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Moore pinned eighth-ranked Sammy Sasso in 1:16 to help then-No. 11 Virginia Tech upset No. 3 Ohio State 21-15 Sunday afternoon. It was the fastest pin of Moore’s career, and he was the only Hokie to pick up bonus points in the dual.

Ohio State led 4-3 when Moore took the mat, but his six points gave the Hokies a 9-4 lead and they never looked back en route to the upset. It was a picture-perfect ending for the St. Paris, Ohio, native’s homecoming.

VT’s Nolley freshman of week

After a big week in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech men’s basketball’s Landers Nolley II has been named ACC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

He hit 11 3-pointers in the two games, including seven triples against Lehigh (2-2), which is the most by an ACC player in a single game this season. Nolley went 11 of 19 from downtown this past week, shooting 57.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Georgia native posted 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal versus USC-Upstate (1-3). Against Lehigh he scored 27 points and had five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.