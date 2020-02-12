Radford’s Sophia Graham to play soccer at E&H

By Marty Gordon

Sophia Graham, a soccer standout from Radford High School, will continue her playing career at Emory and Henry (E&H) College. Graham made the announcement Friday and said she chose the school because it felt like home.

“The coaches were so welcoming and the team chemistry was great,” Graham said. “The campus is beautiful and the new turf field they put in is just icing on top of the cake.”

Graham has been playing soccer for as long as she can remember, starting in the Radford recreation department. She has also picked up several other sports along the way.

She recently won her second state championship with the Radford girls cross-country team and was a member of the state championship tennis team, which she will continue to play this spring. She also serves as vice president of the senior class.

She said her goal for E&H will be to better herself as a player while adjusting to the faster play at the college level.

The E&H women’s soccer team finished 4-11-2 this past season and 2-7-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

McCallie Winstead is entering her third year as the head women’s soccer coach at Emory & Henry College. Winstead came to E&H from Goucher College in Baltimore where she spent two seasons as an assistant coach.

The current roster includes two Christiansburg High School graduates, Michaela Weber and Carly Walden, and Glenvar graduate Kelci Horner. Sophia’s sister, Logan, is a member of the college’s tennis team.

Graham plans to major in exercise science.