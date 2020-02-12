Radford boys roll over Ft. Chiswell

Radford boys roll over Ft. Chiswell6Facebook Twitter Email Print Photos by Bryant AltizerAlex Kanipe scores from three-point distance in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Ft. Chiswell. Radford hit 16 from the behind the arc in the 70-43 win. Kanipe had 13 points in the contest.Radford’s Jerzee Johnson (pictured) drives to the basket against Fort Chiswell. Cam Cormany scored 31 points including 10 three-pointers. Jackson McManus added 15 points in the win for the Bobcats. Radford is now 17-2 on the season.Jon Woods, the lone senior on this year’s Radford High boys basketball team, was recognized before Saturday’s game, the last regular season home game. With him are his parents, Jeff and Maria.