Lady Hokies return from Puerto Rico with two wins

Virginia Tech’s Lady Hokies hit 27 3-pointers and allowed just 32.5% shooting from the floor in last week’s victories over Rice and Wichita State in the Coqui Classic in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The wins moved the Hokies to 10-1 heading into the holiday this week with their sights looking ahead to ACC play.

Top moments of the 2019-20 season so far:

The team dished out 28 assists vs. Saint Francis in the season opening 105-41 victory, tying the program record for assists at home. It was the most in a game in the Kenny Brooks era in Blacksburg.

Freshman center Elizabeth Kitley was named the ACC Freshman of the Week on November 11 after averaging 17.5 points as the Hokies started the season with victories over Saint Francis and George Mason. Kitley wasted no time imprinting her name into the record books, as she scored 27 points in the season opener, the most points ever scored by a Tech freshman in her first-ever game.

Tech defeated Purdue 67-54 earning the program’s fifth consecutive victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hokies own a margin of victory of 21.4 in those games. Dara Mabrey climbed to tenth all-time in Holie history in 3-point field goals made. She now has 111. She is again leading the team at 2.8 per game.

Junior guard Aisha Sheppard has jumped to fourth all-time in made 3-pointers with 165. She is averaging 2.7 triples per contest this season and is leading the Hokies in scoring at 17.3 points per game.

The team earned a 3.42 GPA for the fall semester, the highest in program history.

The Hokies begin their ACC slate on Sunday at No. 8 Florida State at 2 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks. Last season, Tech led the matchup by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, before FSU came back to take their first lead of the game at the 22-second mark and ultimately won 56-54.

The Seminoles own an advantage in the series 28-10 and have won each of the last seven meetings. Tech last defeated FSU 71-52 in 2013.

Tech will return to Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 5, to take on North Carolina on ACC Network Extra. Tipoff for that contest is set for 2 p.m.

The Hokies are 6-19 all-time against the Tar Heels and fell 81-69 at home in last season’s only meeting. This season, the programs will play a home-and-home as they are grouped together in the new ACC pod format with 18 league games.

