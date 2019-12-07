Football bowl selection process for Atlantic Coast Conference College Football Playoff (four teams)

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and PlayStation Fiesta Bowl are national semifinal sites for the 2019 season. There is no limit on how many teams from one conference can appear in the CFP.

ACC Champion: Top Four CFP Ranking

If the ACC Champion is in the top four of the final CFP rankings, it will play in one of the national semifinal games.

ACC Champion: Not In Top Four CFP Ranking

If the ACC Champion is not in the top four of the final CFP rankings, it will appear in the Capital One Orange Bowl against the highest ranked available team from the Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame following team selection by the Rose (Big Ten) and Sugar (SEC) Bowls.

Capital One Orange Bowl

The Capital One Orange Bowl will host the ACC Champion (or highest ranked ACC team not ranked in the top four) against the highest ranked available team from the Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame following team selection by the Rose (Big Ten) and Sugar (SEC) bowls.

VRBO Citrus Bowl/Camping World Bowl

If the ACC opponent in the Capital One Orange Bowl is from the Big Ten, then an ACC team will be selected for the VRBO Citrus Bowl. The Camping World Bowl has the first pick of an ACC team after the playoff spots, the New Year’s Six bowls and the Citrus Bowl are filled.

Tier one bowls (all equal selection status):

Belk Bowl; Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl or TaxSlayer Gator Bowl; New Era Pinstripe Bowl; Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Additional Bowls:

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman; Walk-On’s Independence Bowl; Quick Lane Bowl

Secondary Bowls:

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl; Birmingham Bowl

ACC Bowl Affiliations:

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl – Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Walk-On’s Independence Bowl – Dec. 26, 4:15 p.m., ESPN; Quick Lane Bowl – Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN; New Era Pinstripe Bowl – Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN; Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Dec. 27, Noon, ESPN; Camping World Bowl – Dec. 28, Noon, ABC; Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic – Dec. 28, 2 p.m., ESPN; Capital One Orange Bowl – Dec. 30, 8 p.m., ESPN; Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl – Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN; SERVPRO First Responder Bowl – Dec. 30, 12:15 or 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Capital One Orange Bowl – Dec. 30, 8 p.m., ESPN; Belk Bowl – Dec. 31, Noon, ESPN; Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl – Dec. 31, TBD, CBS; Citrus Bowl – Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ABC; Birmingham Bowl – Jan. 2, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – Jan. 2, 7 p.m., ESPN;

College Football Playoff:

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Dec. 28, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN;

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 28, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN;

College Football Playoff National Championship, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., ESPN