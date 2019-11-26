CHS student athletes sign letters of intent

By Marty Gordon

NRVsports@ourvalley.org

Three student-athletes at Christiansburg High School have signed letters-of-intent to continue their playing careers at college in 2020. Kendall Lewis and Kyndall Stanley are both headed to Radford University. Lewis will run track and field, while Lewis will suit up for the RU softball team.

The two, along with Garrett Kuchan (wrestling at the United States Air Force Academy), signed in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates Thursday in the school’s auditorium.

Kuchan previously signed last week but joined the other two athletes in making it official during a ceremony that honored their achievements.

Kuchan has wrestled the last four years at CHS and has been in the sport for more than six years. He carries a 4.18 grade point average in the classroom. He is a past wrestling state champion, a two-time state place winner and a two-time regional champion.

Kuchan is also a member of the BETA Club and the National Honor Society and is a leader in Project CHS and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. At the Air Force Academy, Kuchan plans to pursue a degree in physics.

Lewis has run track the last four year at CHS and has been in the sport for 10 years. In indoor track, she is a regional 55-meter hurdle champion, a two-time regional long jump champion and the school record holder in the 55-meter hurdles.

In outdoor track, Lewis was the conference 100-meter hurdle champion as a freshman. She is a regional 100-meter hurdle champion and a two-time all-state champion in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4X100 meter relay. She has been all-state in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4X100 meter and is the school record holder in the 100-meter hurdles.

At RU, Lewis plans to pursue a major in criminal justice and a minor in forensic science.

Stanley has played softball at CHS the past five years and has been in the sport for 10 years. She is a three-time first-team, all-conference and three-time first-team all-region outfielder.

Last season, she was also named to the 3A all-state softball team.

At RU, Stanley plans to pursue a degree in elementary education with a focus on art.